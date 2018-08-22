Frontline +3% as Q2 beat estimates, sees 'cyclical changes' for tanker rates

Frontline (FRO +2.9% ) is higher after posting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and stronger than expected revenues and painting an optimistic view of tanker rates.

"Despite the current weak rate environment, we believe cyclical changes are underway and as a result we are increasingly optimistic on tanker rates," FRO says. "The factors supporting our expectation for an improving spot market include continued scrapping ahead of 2020 offsetting new deliveries, and increased demand for seaborne trade as a result of expected growth in both U.S. exports and OPEC production of crude oil."

FRO says it is well positioned on the scrubbers front after its recent acquisition of a 20% stake in Feen Marine Scrubbers, a key supplier of the units, which it believes will give it a competitive advantage going forward over its rivals.

FRO says the Feen deal secures the capacity to source a large volume of exhaust gas cleaning systems, which the company thinks "will be a challenge for many owners as the deadline for sulfur emissions compliance approaches."