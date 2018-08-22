Fire breaks out at Shell U.K. chemical plant, nearby Essar refinery unaffected

A fire broke out earlier today at a chemical plant in northwestern England owned by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), but Essar Oil says operations at its 200K bbl/day Stanlow refinery on the same site are unaffected.

The Shell Higher Olefins Plant is separated from the refinery by a road and rail tracks; Essar operates the chemical plant and the refinery.

At Stanlow, Shell uses ethylene to manufacture polymer, lubricant and detergent intermediates, plasticisers and detergent alcohols; the Essar refinery produces a range of oil products including about one sixth of the U.K.’s transport fuels annually.