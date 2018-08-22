Retail heavyweights lead sector higher

A number of retail stocks are at new all-time highs as sentiment in the sector continues to improve after strong earnings reports from heavyweights Walmart (WMT -0.2% ), Target (TGT +4.3% ), Home Depot (HD +0.2% ) and Lowe's (LOW +6.7% ).

Retail names trading at or very close to their 52-week highs include Best Buy (BBY +0.5% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +0.6% ), Costco (COST +0.6% ), Dollar General (DG +0.4% ), Five Below (FIVE +2% ), TJX Companies (TJX -0.4% ) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW +0.5% ).

While analysts are pointed to the strong U.S. macroeconomic backdrop as a driver of sales, they are also observing that chain stores are starting to see the benefits of their e-commerce investments at scale. E-commerce productivity has been a common theme on earnings conference calls this quarter.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC.