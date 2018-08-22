China Unicom promises 300 Beijing 5G bases this year

China Unicom (CHU +1.2% ) is promising to build 300 5G base stations in Beijing this year.

That comes as part of the state-owned telecom's "NEXT 5G" initiative.

The company also plans to pilot 5G technology in other cities: Tianjin, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guiyang, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, and Shenyang.

That comes ahead of a planned heavy Beijing deployment in the coming five years, including major projects such as a new international airport, the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.