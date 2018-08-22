FOMC minutes: `likely soon appropriate to take another step'

A September fed funds rate hike may be in the offing, according to FOMC minutes from the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting released today.

"Many participants suggested that if incoming data continued to support their current economic outlook, it would likely soon be appropriate to take another step in removing policy accommodation." according to the notes. That phrase is very similar to one released in May; the FOMC raised the fed funds rate in June.

Still, of course, the fiscal policy-setting committee will keep a close eye on how the economy develops." Many participants reiterated that the actual path for the federal funds rate would ultimately depend on the incoming data and on how those data affect the economic outlook."

Trade risk: "Participants observed that if a large-scale and prolonged dispute over trade policies developed, there would likely be adverse effects on business sentiment, investment spending, and employment."

The potential for an escalating trade dispute would present "a challenge in determining the appropriate monetary policy response,"

(TLT +0.3% ), (TBT -0.6% )

U.S. dollar index -0.19% to 95.03.

U.S. Treasury ETFs: TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL, OPER

U.S. dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU

Previously: Trump `not thrilled' with Fed chairman Powell raising rates: Reuters (Aug. 20)