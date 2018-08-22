DNC reports attempted cyber attack on voter database

The U.S. Democratic National Committee’s voter database was the target of a cyber attack this week, according to party officials who took action to stop the attack and notified the FBI.

Security firm LookOut flagged a fake login page for the VoteBuilder database that was created in a phishing attack to collect usernames and passwords.

The DNC and VoteBuilder runner NGP VAN suspended the attacker’s account. The party says no intruder accessed the database.

The DNC’s network was breached in 2015 and 2016, leading to the release of emails about the primary process. Special Counsel Robert Mueller later charged 12 members of Russian military intelligence with the attacks.

