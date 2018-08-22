Nvidia +3.2% on new performance specs for gaming GPU

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) says the new RTX 2080 GPU is up to 50% faster than the GTX 1080 in regular games.

The company’s previous specs for the RTX 2080 focused on the real-time ray tracing, an advanced rendering technique that creates realistic lighting in games. But most existing games won’t get updated to support that tech.

RTX 2080 at 4K will offer 50% faster performance on games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of War.

Games like PUBG and Shadow of the Tomb Rader are seeing 75%+ improvement when developers utilize the new deep learning rendering technique embedded in the RTX 2080.

4K running at 60 fps is possible with games like Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, and Far Cry 5.

Nvidia shares are up 3.2% to $261.33. Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is up 1.7% to $20.74.

