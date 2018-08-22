DTE Energy starts construction of $1B Blue Water Energy Center

DTE Energy (DTE -1.2% ) says it has broken ground on the 1,150 MW natural gas-fueled power plant in East China Township, Mich., marking the utility's single largest step in reducing carbon emissions thus far.

DTE expects the $1B Blue Water Energy Center to contribute to its plan to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 80%.

Earlier, GE Power was selected to provide the major generation equipment for the project, where construction is expected to begin in spring 2019 with commissioning scheduled in 2022.