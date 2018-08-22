JPMorgan to lay off about 100 employees in asset-management unit: WSJ

JPMorgan (JPM -0.2% ) is laying off about 100 employees in its asset-management business as it adjusts to market shifts, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs amount to about 1%-2% of the division and will occur throughout the division and in cities around the world.

JPMorgan has already cut headcount in fixed income, administration, and sales groups, and layoffs in its equity group are also expected, the WSJ reports.

