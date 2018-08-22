U.S. casino revenue scorecard

The American Gaming Association is out with its annual report on the commercial casino industry.

The AGA reports that total U.S. commercial casino gross gaming revenue rose 3.4% to $40.28B last year.

The states with the largest percentage increases were Maryland (+34% Y/Y), New York (+16%), Oklahoma (+10%) and Kansas (+7%).

Nevada GGR was up 2.8% to $11.57B to account for 29% of all revenue.

GGR was down 3.8% in West Virginia, due chiefly to new competition in the D.C. region.

AGA outlook: "Competitive pressures are set to grow in key commercial states in the coming years. Two commercial properties are set to open in Massachusetts in 2018 and 2019, and will reshape the competitive landscape of the New England region."

