Duke Energy says coal cutbacks to continue despite Trump rollback plan

Duke Energy (DUK -0.7% ) says the Trump administration's proposal to roll back the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan will not change its plans to shut down most of its coal plants and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

DUK says it will "continue to take actions that drive carbon emissions out of our system. We have already reduced our [carbon] emissions by 31% since 2005, and our goal is to reduce them by 40% by 2030 - and we won’t stop there.”

“While the administration’s proposal is credit positive for owners of coal plants in the short term, it only moderates the industry’s move away from coal in the long term, and the lack of regulatory certainty will present challenges for utility generation planners," says Toby Shea at Moody's.