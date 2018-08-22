WSJ: Videogame makers face high-stakes October shootout

The WSJ's Heard on the Street column turned its attention to a slightly more tense fall shoot-em-up among videogame makers, noting that a new release from Take-Two (TTWO +2% ) and a new upstart is shaking things up this year in the area of shooting games.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.9% ) launches a new Call of Duty entry annually -- but atypically, this year's (Black Ops 4) will be joined within days by Battlefield V (EA +0.4% ) and previously delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 (NASDAQ:TTWO), followed shortly by Fallout '76 from Bethesda Softworks.

EA and Activision are releasing earlier than they typically do, in order to get a jump on RDR 2 as well as a bigger sales window before Black Friday discounts, Macquarie's Ben Schachter says. And it all comes against the backdrop of Fortnite and its 125M registered players. (Some 40% of Fortnite maker Epic Games is held by Tencent (TCEHY +2.2% ).)

RDR 2 is likely least vulnerable to Fortnite because of its Western theme and the long wait for fans of the first game, Dan Gallagher notes, but stakes are high for all as they increasingly depend on post-release revenue from their games.