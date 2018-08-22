Wolfe Research talks United Continental succession

Wolfe Research weight in on the elevation of Gerry Laderman at United Continental (UAL -1.4% ) to full-time CFO.

"We’ve always viewed Laderman as the most logical candidate given his experience and how he complements UAL’s likely next CEO, Scott Kirby," observes analyst Hunter Keay.

"If we’re right that Kirby will succeed CEO Munoz, we think it makes sense for Kirby to have a CFO that’s either an up-and-comer or one entering in his/her last major role as an airline executive. They picked the latter man, and that’s probably a better choice," he adds.