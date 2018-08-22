Freddie Mac reports $1.45B SLST deal, largest this year

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +7.2% ) reports a $1.45B seasoned loans structured transaction--or SLST--of a pool of seasoned re-performing loans.

It't the fifth SLST since the program started in 2016 and the largest of 2018.

The program is part of Freddie's seasoned loan offerings to reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk through economically reasonable transactions.

The seasoned re-performing loan pool is primarily comprised of loans that were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes. The pool consists of re-performing and moderately delinquent loans.

The transaction take place in two steps: First is an auction of the right to purchase the subordinate non-guaranteed certificates via a competitive bidding process subject to the terms set forth in a securitization term sheet; in the second step, a Freddie Mac-created trust will securitize the loans and issue both senior and subordinate certificates.The winner of the auction will purchase the subordinate certificates at closing.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Fannie, Freddie pull out of single-family rental market (Aug. 21)