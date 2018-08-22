Samsung's LTE Galaxy Watch gets a price, release date

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) reveals that the LTE version of its Samsung Galaxy Watch will start at $380 and ship during the week of September 2. All four U.S. carriers will offer the LTE model.

The previous Watch announcement only included the details for the Bluetooth Watch model, which costs $50 less.

The Bluetooth watches have 768MB of RAM and requires a smartphone for some functions. The standalone LTE models have 1.5GB of RAM.

