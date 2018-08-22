Long-term U.S. open-end funds and ETFs rebound in July: Morningstar

In July, investors put $14.1B into passive U.S. equity funds, compared with outflows of $3.7B in June, Morningstar reports in its U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund asset flows estimate for the month.

Regarding active funds, investors took out $11.2B vs. $17.1B of outflows in the previous month.

Long-term U.S. open-end and ETFs rebounded in July with an estimated $32.1B of inflows in July vs. $22.1B of outflows in June.

Taxable-bond funds was the leading category, with $24.8B in inflows; more than two-thirds of that amount came from passive funds.

Actively-managed funds saw outflows in every major category group except for taxable bond and municipal bond. Across all groups, active market share dropped to 62.4% from 64.6% year over year.

