BioCardia's stem cell therapy shows positive effect in late-stage heart failure study

Preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CardiAMP-HF, evaluating BioCardia's (OTCQB:BCDA -4.4% ) autologous CardiAMP stem cell therapy in heart failure patients showed a treatment benefit. The data were just published in the journal Circulation Research.

The first 10 patients receiving CardiAMP showed statistically significant improvements in Six Minute Walk Distance and the proportion (40%) of patients experiencing a one-level improvement in New York Heart Association Heart Failure Class at month 6 versus baseline.

CardiAMP is delivered to the patient's heart via a 60-90-minute cardiac catheterization procedure.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2020.