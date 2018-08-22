Bankers plot the Tesla pitch

The pitch by bankers looking for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) advisory business is that Elon Musk is a visionary on the level of Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs and Michael Dell, according to the sources spilling to Fox's Charlie Gasparino.

His banker crowd sources concede that Tesla will have to recapitalize if the go-private plan doesn't work out.

Earlier today, there was a report that well-known crisis communications firm Joele Frank has been hired by Tesla.

Other tidbits from Tesla world: Huge crowds were reported in Australia at Model 3 events this week, while Business Insider probed feedback from Tesla customers on service.

Tesla is flat on the day at $322.15.