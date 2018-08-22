JPMorgan extends Sapphire brand to checking accounts: Reuters

JPMorgan (JPM -0.3% ) is changing its Chase Premier Platinum accounts--which require at least $75k in deposits and certain investments--into Sapphire Banking accounts, Reuters reports, citing a company spokeswoman.

The new bank accounts will eliminate some fees, including those for wire transfers and foreign exchange at overseas ATMs.

The Sapphire Reserve card, introduced in 2016, has been popular with millennials eager to travel as it offers sign-up and spending bonuses as well as access to travel lounges.

Previously: JPMorgan becoming at ETF player (Aug. 22)

Previously: JPMorgan to unveil new investing app (Aug. 21)