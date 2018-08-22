Bloomberg: As rivals face hurdles, Snap tries to seize day

It should be Snap's (SNAP -0.1% ) and CEO Evan Spiegel's moment, Bloomberg BusinessWeek notes today -- but with rivals copying its popular disappearing-stories approach, it's facing continuing usage challenges.

"Investors have come to see Snap as a smaller, unprofitable Facebook (FB +0.7% ) rather than a new idea that should be judged on its own merits," Sarah Frier writes, though Spiegel blames part of that on miscommunication.

Facebook's in the midst of privacy-related flak, and Twitter (TWTR +0.5% ) and YouTube (GOOG +0.5% , GOOGL +0.3% ) are wrestling with bots and bad users, but Snap is having trouble gaining traction.

Spiegel has drawn criticism for a "dictatorial management style and penchant for secrecy," but has worked toward self-improvement in his approach and in breaking down management silos at the company.

Aside from his shyness, Spiegel is dinged for an aversion to criticism ("No exec challenges Evan," a former employee says) and a tendency to ignore warnings when he's challenged.

Some investors hope for another seasoned leader to come aboard a la Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Frier writes, but their opinions might not matter much with Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy holding all the voting power.