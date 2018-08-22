Report: Petrobras taps diesel, gasoline, octanes markets to replace lost output

Petrobras (PBR +2.1% ) bought six cargoes of U.S.- and Mediterranean-sourced diesel, gasoline and high-octane gasoline components to compensate for lost production at its Replan refinery in Brazil, Platts reports.

Cargoes on the water with delivery already arranged were purchased by PBR and diverted to Brazil, according to the report.

Operations at the facility, PBR's largest refinery, were halted as a precaution following a fire on Monday.

Platts says market talk has centered on the refinery being shut for at least four weeks, but PBR says it may begin procedures to reopen the refinery in 48 hours, likely at half-capacity given that the fire affected part of the facility.