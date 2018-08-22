Synopsys +4.6% on Q3 beats, upside Q4 and raised FY guides

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) gains 4.6% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat estimates with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $774M to $804M (consensus: $764.05M) and EPS of $0.76 to $0.80 (consensus: $0.71).

Raised FY guidance has revenue of $3.1B to $3.13B (prior: $3.07B to $3.1B) and EPS of $3.89 to $3.93 (prior: $3.76 to $3.83).

Revenue breakdown: Time-based license, $570.1M (FactSet estimate: $563.1M); Upfront, $99.6M (FS: $92.6M); Maintenance and Service, $110.1M (FS: $116.6M).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.5% compared to the FS estimate of 20.5%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

