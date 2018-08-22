Williams-Sonoma +7% after earnings topper

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) reports comparable sales rose 4.6% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate of 4.1%.

Comparable sales were up 2.0% at Pottery Barn, 1.6% higher for the namesake Williams Sonoma business and were up 9.5% for West Elm.

The company says e-commerce sales accounted for 53.9% of all sales.

Gross margin came in at 36.4% of sales vs. 35.2% a year ago. Operating margin was 6.8% of sales.

Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma sees FY19 revenue of $5.57B to $5.67B vs. $5.62B consensus. The retailer sees FY 19 EPS of $4.26 to $4.36 vs. $4.24 consensus.

WSM +7.15% AH to $67.16.

