Starwood Property Trust completes $347M securitization

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) completes its first residential mortgage securitization--a $374M transaction comprised primarily of non-QM residential loans.

The securitization, STAR 2018-IMC1, is backed by 100% Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH) originated or acquired mortgages. The $275M senior tranche of STAR 2018-IMC1 received a AAA rating from S&P and KBRA with more than 94% of the transaction rated at least investment grade.

The transaction was comprised of 889 loans with a weighted-average credit score of 732 and loan-to-value of 62.8%.

Source: Press Release

