Zayo Group +5.9% after Q4 profits top consensus

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has jumped 5.9% after hours following fiscal Q4 earnings where it beat expectations and grew operating income and net income sequentially.

Revenues grew just over 3% and net income rose to $43.8M, easily beating consensus (for GAAP net income of $25M).

EBITDA came to $324.9M, in line with an expected $324.7M. Operating income rose to $120.2M from $105.4M.

Bookings came to $8M; gross installs were $7.7M with net installs at $1.5M, and churn was 1.2%.

Revenue breakout: Communications Infrastructure, $546.6M; Allstream, $111M.

Adjusted unlevered cash flow was $155.4M. Cash was $256.7M, and the company had $441.9M available in a revolving credit facility.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release