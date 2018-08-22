QAD -4.2% on mixed Q2, in-line Q3 guide, Indonesian subsidiary launch

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) drops 4.2% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $80M to $82M (consensus: $80.7M) and non-GAAP pretax income of about $2.5M to $2.7M.

Upside FY guidance has revenue from $332M to $336M (prior: $328M to $332M; consensus: $331.7M) and non-GAAP pretax income of about $16M to $19M.

New subsidiary: QAD launches an Indonesian subsidiary called PT QAD Asia Indonesia. The company will acquire the business assets of PT Iris Sistem Inforindo for the subsidiary. The deal is expected to close by the end of the month.

PT Iris specializes in business process management and enterprise resource planning. PT Iris has served as a longtime distributor and system integrator for QAD solutions across South Asia.

QAD doesn’t expect a material impact to revenue or earnings in FY19 from the acquisition.

