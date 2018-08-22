LyondellBasell breaks ground on $2.4B PO/TBA complex in Texas

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) has broken ground for its $2.4B propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant in Channelview, Tex., the last step in the company's $5B Gulf Coast organic growth program.

LYB says production capacities will total 470K metric tons/year for propylene oxide and 1M metric tons/year for tertiary butyl alcohol.

LYB picked the Channelview site for the project because of its access to advantaged feedstocks, fueled by growing natural gas supply out of the Permian and Eagle Ford, says Dan Coombs, the company’s executive VP of global manufacturing, projects, refining and technology.