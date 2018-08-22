Facebook dealmaker Rose to exit company

Dan Rose, the top dealmaker at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), is leaving the company.
He's the second key executive exit this summer, Recode notes, after public policy/communications chief Elliot Schrage announced a departure in June.
Rose oversaw business development and key partnerships for Facebook and reported to COO Sheryl Sandberg; he headed deals like the Instagram acquisition and a 2007 investment/commercial deal from Microsoft.
He'll stay with the company through February to ensure a smooth transition; Recode says the company has likely already identified an internal replacement.
“Mark [Zuckerberg] and Sheryl changed my life and my career. I would walk through fire for them, or fly across the ocean on a regular basis," he says in a Facebook post announcing he wants to spend more time with his family in Hawaii.
Shares are down 0.2% after hours; they gained 0.6% in the regular session.
Now read: My Facebook Price Target: $241 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox