Facebook dealmaker Rose to exit company

Dan Rose, the top dealmaker at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), is leaving the company.

He's the second key executive exit this summer, Recode notes, after public policy/communications chief Elliot Schrage announced a departure in June.

Rose oversaw business development and key partnerships for Facebook and reported to COO Sheryl Sandberg; he headed deals like the Instagram acquisition and a 2007 investment/commercial deal from Microsoft.

He'll stay with the company through February to ensure a smooth transition; Recode says the company has likely already identified an internal replacement.

“Mark [Zuckerberg] and Sheryl changed my life and my career. I would walk through fire for them, or fly across the ocean on a regular basis," he says in a Facebook post announcing he wants to spend more time with his family in Hawaii.