Lantronix +4.3% after solid Q4 profit beat

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) has gained 4.3% after hours in the wake of a Q4 earnings report that beat on top and bottom lines.

Revenues grew 9% and gross profit margin swelled to 57.1% from a year-ago 51.3%.

GAAP EPS came in at a gain vs. expectations for a loss; non-GAAP net income was positive ($1.2M) for the 10th straight quarter.

Net revenues by product line: Internet of Things, $9.09M (up 5.7%); IT Management, $2.69M (up 33.2%).

Net revenues by region: Americas, $7.1M (up 27.1%); EMEA, $3.22M (down 11.6%); Asia Pacific/Japan, $1.7M (down 5.5%).

Cash and equivalents came to $9.6M, vs. a year-ago $8.07M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

