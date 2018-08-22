Stocks hold steady despite Trump's troubles

Stocks ended mixed in range-bound trading, with the S&P 500 finishing just a tick below its flat line, as uncertainty around Pres. Trump's political fortunes weighed on investors.

"The political disruptions being caused by Trump are creating a lot of noise in the market," says Janet Johnston, a portfolio manager at TrimTabs Asset Management. "But the underlying fundamentals remain strong."

The energy sector (+1.2%) topped today's leaderboard, helped by a sharp rise in crude oil prices, with WTI futures rallying 3.1% to $67.86/bbl following the weekly EIA inventory report which showed U.S. crude stockpiles shedding 5.8M barrels.

The top-weighted tech group (+0.5%) rebounded after lagging for the past week.

But on the downside, seven of the 11 S&P groups finished lower, with telecom services (-2%) and the trade-sensitive industrial group (-0.9%) at the back of the pack.

The Fed front released the minutes from the July-August FOMC meeting, revealing no new information and thus maintaining the market's assumption that it will raise rates at its September meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 2 bps to 2.82%.