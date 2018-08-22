Fracking robots in the works at Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the world's biggest provider of fracking equipment, recently unveiled a new service that uses data and computer coding to automatically crank up the pumps necessary for fracking oil wells, Bloomberg reports.

The processes of blasting water, sand and chemicals into the wells currently are handled manually, which can lead to inefficiency and delays.

Push-button fracking is still years in the making but HAL's new service in a step in that direction; "We recognize that digital technologies are descending on our industry, so expectations are high," says Scott Gale, who oversees the company's new fracking service.

