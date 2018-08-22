L Brands -4.6% after trimming full-year guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has slipped 4.6% after hours following Q2 earnings that beat expectations but also contained trimmed full-year profit guidance.

Revenues grew 8%, and EPS and operating income fell but not as much as expected (to $0.36 from $0.48 and to $228.1M from $300.9M respectively).

The company now says it sees full-year EPS of $2.45-$2.70 (down from $2.70-$3.00, and below consensus for $2.77).

It's guiding to Q3 EPS of $0.00-$0.05, below consensus for $0.15.

Comparable sales (stores and direct) rose 3% (down 1% at Victoria's Secret, and up 10% at Bath & Body Works). YTD comparable sales are also up 3% (flat at Victoria's Secret, and up 9% at Bath & Body Works). Stores-only comparable sales fell 1% overall for the quarter (down 5% at Victoria's Secret and up 7% at Bath & Body Works).

Sales by line: Victoria's Secret, $1.36B (up 1%); Victoria's Secret Direct, $360M (up 21.9%); Bath & Body Works, $824.3M (up 9.5%); BBW Direct, $139.3M (up 29.8%); VS/BBW International, $145.4M (up 27.7%).

The company also noted that Denise Landman, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK, is retiring at the end of the year; she'll be replaced by Amy Hauk (currently at Bath & Body Works).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.

Press release