Hawaiian Holdings -4% after suspending service to Beijing

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) fell 4% in today's trade following news late yesterday that it would suspend its three-times-a-week non-stop flight between Honolulu and Beijing starting in October.

The airline, which gave no reason for the suspension, says it expects to return to China and will maintain its sales partnership, sales agent and representative office in the country.

Investors also are concerned about the potential effects of Hurricane Lane as it bears down on Hawaii, which has prompted HA and other airlines to allow fliers to rebook flights without incurring change fees or fare increases.