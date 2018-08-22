Trump climate plan seen helping lifespan of coal plants on the margins

A key part of the Trump administration's plan to relax greenhouse gas controls for existing power plants could allow coal plants to bypass controls for certain pollutants, a change that some experts say could give some coal plants a small lease on life.

The changes could tip the scales for some individual plants to install efficiency upgrades rather than retire, Greg Sopkin, a partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer, tells Platts.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR say the biggest impact from the plan is that it would help preserve the option value for coal generation to respond to future price signals.

MKM Partners analyst Daniel Scott believes the changes improve the positions of several coal companies including Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP).

But investing in coal producers still means investing in a resource that is quickly being replaced, says Avi Salzman at Barron's, noting that major utilities have committed to reducing carbon emissions and are not likely to switch back to coal.

ETF: KOL