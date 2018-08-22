Videogame sales +14% in July as hardware, accessories jump

Hardware continued to carry the load in videogame sales that rose overall for a fourth month, with a heavy helping hand from accessory sales.

Sales rose 14% Y/Y to $749M in July, according to NPD Group. Software sales fell off 12% to $246M; meanwhile, hardware sales increased 19%, to $217M, and accessories jumped a solid 49% to $286M.

Accessory sales represented a July record, analyst Mat Piscatella notes, with gamepad spending at an all-time high (up 24% Y/Y) and headset/headphones also at a record, up 70% from the previous high in July 2015.

Overall year-to-date sales are still up 17% from the same period a year ago, to $6.77B (hardware up 21% to $1.9B; software up 5% to $2.81B; accessories up 33% to $2.06B).

Hardware gains came from Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT), PlayStation 4 (NYSE:SNE) and the plug-and-play devices from Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). Nintendo Switch was the month's best-selling platform in units and dollars, while Xbox One hardware sales are trending up, Piscatella says.

In software, a Switch exclusive topped the dollar charts for the second straight month: Octopath Traveler (OTCPK:NTDOY). It came in just ahead of seemingly evergreen cash cow Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); the fourth spot was held by Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (NASDAQ:ATVI) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 6, Far Cry 5 (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 7, Super Mario Odyssey (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, The Crew 2 (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 9, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (OTCPK:UBSFY); and No. 10, last month's leader, Mario Tennis Aces (OTCPK:NTDOY).

After hours: EA +0.1% ; TTWO +0.2% ; OTCPK:UBSFY +0.3% .

