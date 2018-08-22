Maersk to launch first container ship on route over Arctic Ocean

A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) says it plans to send the first container ship from east Asia to Europe via the Arctic Ocean, as thinning ice potentially opens new paths for global trade.

Maersk says its newly built Venta Maersk will leave the Russian port of Vladivostok later this month and sail through the Bering Strait between Russia and Alaska and over the top of Russia en route to St. Petersburg.

Maersk says it currently has no plans to launch commercial services on the route, which is only viable as a shipping lane for about three months every year, but it also says it plans to invest in more vessels capable of handling Arctic conditions.