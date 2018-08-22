Pfizer, Astellas amend procols on prostate cancer trials

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) has amended the clinical research protocols for two trials of enzalutamide, accelerating primary completion dates on both.

The companies are amending registrational Phase 3 trials, ARCHES and EMBARK, which are evaluating safety and efficacy of Xtandi in men with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

On ARCHES, the companies expect the primary completion date to come in late 2018, vs. a previous expectation for April 2020.

On EMBARK, they expect primary completion in mid-2020, vs. a previous expectation for March 2021.

“With the amendments to ARCHES and EMBARK, we will be able to evaluate the potential of Xtandi for men with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer sooner, including for those with non-metastatic disease in which there are no currently approved oral treatment options," says Astellas' Steven Benner.