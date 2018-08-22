Bloomberg: Volkswagen recently tried to buy self-driving startup Aurora

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) recently approached Aurora Innovation, an autonomous driving startup founded by veterans of Tesla and Alphabet, to discuss a potential acquisition, Bloomberg reports.

VW engaged in talks with Aurora, which already is a partner, only to be rejected because the company wanted to maintain its independence and work with multiple automakers, the report says.

VW has been scouring Silicon Valley for targets or partnerships that can help it develop self-driving vehicles and other mobility technology, seeking to follow similar acquisitions from General Motors and Ford.