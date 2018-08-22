Ilva tender may be illegitimate, Italian minister says, citing state lawyer

Italy's Industry Minister says the tender to sell the ailing Ilva steel plant to ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) may have been illegitimate, citing an opinion by the state lawyers.

The minister says the lawyers had confirmed the problems posed by Italy’s anti-corruption authority ANAC and raised “new fundamental elements that lead to the suspicion that the [tender] was illegitimate.”

MT won a tender to buy Ilva in 2017 and had been due to take over the plant last month, but Italy’s new government has delayed the process, putting the sale on hold until Sept. 15.