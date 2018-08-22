WSJ: Facebook pulls data security app from Apple store

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has pulled its Onavo data security app from Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data collection policies, WSJ reports.

The app, which has been available as a free download through Apple’s app store for years, allows users to create a virtual private network that redirects internet traffic to a private server managed by Facebook and alerts users when they visit potentially malicious sites.

Apple informed Facebook earlier this month that Onavo violated new rules designed to limit data collection by app developers as well as part of an agreement that prevents apps from using data in ways that go beyond what is directly relevant to the app or to provide advertising, according to the report.