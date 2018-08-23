Turnbull offers another leadership contest

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is clinging to power despite senior ministers deserting him, saying he would only hold a second leadership vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the ruling party.

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton has declared he would again contest a Liberal party leadership vote, while reports suggest the country's treasurer and foreign minister may also be candidates.

