SEC dismisses more bitcoin ETFs

The SEC has once again thwarted an attempt to build a bitcoin ETF, rejecting applications for nine separate bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds.

Cboe Global Markets(NASDAQ:CBOE) and NYSE Arca (NYSE:ICE) would have listed the products.

The commission leaned on the same reasoning as for the earlier rejections, mainly that there aren't enough protections against fraud and market manipulations.

