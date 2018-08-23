Link Media Outdoor announces the acquisition of Key Outdoor

Link Media Outdoor, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operating assets of Key Outdoor for $38M in cash.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Key Outdoor, a billboard business built with great care by the Dahl family over the past 40 plus years with land costs recently averaging around 20% of revenue,” said Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link. “This is Link’s first acquisition in the region and we hope to continue to expand our footprint further over time in the Midwest and other areas of the country. This acquisition, along with our recently announced acquisition of Tammy Lynn Outdoor, LLC, increases our billboard advertising faces by almost 200% since June 30, 2018.”

A portion of the purchase price will be retained by Link for a period of up to 18 months as a partial source of recourse for any indemnification claims by Link.

The purchase price is also subject to certain prorations of revenues and expenses to be determined within 90 days following the closing.

Each of Key Outdoor and its shareholders have also agreed to not compete with the business for a period of five years.

Press Release