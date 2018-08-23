KBRwyle to protect military healthcare data with $71M cybersecurity task order

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a $71M task order to provide cybersecurity services for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) by The Navy's Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center (NASDAQ:SSC) Atlantic.

"KBRwyle has delivered cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to DHA since its inception," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Services U.S. "We will continue to work side by side with DHA as it delivers integrated, affordable and high quality health services to U.S. military members and their loved ones."

Estimated revenue associated with this contract award will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment.