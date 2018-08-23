PCS Edventures! announces the promotion of Michael Bledsoe to president

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCPK:PCSV) promoted Michael Bledsoe as President of the Company.

Michael served as Vice President and Treasurer prior to his promotion and will continue to oversee those responsibilities.

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, "Michael has been serving the Company at a high level for over two years now. His promotion to President accurately reflects the role he has been taking at the company and is well deserved. Under Michael’s leadership, business operations have improved significantly as quarterly results reported last week show our highest gross sales and net profits (gross sales over $1.8M and net profits over $750K). I strongly believe that PCS will continue to be most successful under Michael’s guidance."