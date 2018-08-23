RealBiz Media files to change name and symbol

RealBiz Media (OTCPK:RBIZ) has filed with the State of Delaware and FINRA to change its name to Verus International, Inc. and stock symbol to VRUS.

“We chose the Verus International name for strategic reasons,” explained CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “We sell to retailers who also carry many categories of non-food consumer products, in some cases (such as drugstores) representing more than half of their shelf space. Over the last year, we have been approached by multiple manufacturers who would like to sell into our retail base. The Verus International name will give us the flexibility to form non-food subsidiaries to capture this kind of business in the future.”