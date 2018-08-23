Bluebird Bio and Gritstone Oncology inks deal to develop cancer cell therapies

Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Gritstone Oncology collaborates to research, develop and commercialize products for the treatment of cancer using cell therapy.
Under the terms of the agreement, Gritstone Oncology will provide 10 tumor-specific targets across several tumor types and, in certain cases, T-cell receptors directed to those targets to Bluebird Bio. Gritstone Oncology will receive $20M in an upfront payment and an additional $10M in the form of a Series C preferred equity investment.
In addition, Gritstone Oncology is eligible for significant development, regulatory and commercial milestones on any therapies, and tiered royalties on certain approved therapies.
