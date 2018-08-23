More on Hormel Foods' Q3 results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume growth of 5.3% in Q3.

Organic net sales flat Y/Y and organic volume up 0.8%.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $617.73M (-0.2%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.2B (+10.1%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $398.06M (+7.9%); International & Other: $147.59M (+11.1%).

Gross profit rate fell 100 bps to 19.5%.

SG&A expense rate +90 bps to 8.9%.

Operating margin rate dropped 160 bps to 11.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $9.4B to $9.6B; Diluted EPS: $1.81 to $ 1.95; Tax rate: 15% to 16%.

