Novartis' alpelisib successful in late-stage breast cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SOLAR-1, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib), with and without AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASLODEX (fulvestrant), in women and men with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutations who progressed on or following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

At present, there are no PI3K inhibitors approved to treat HR+ advanced breast cancer.

The company says it will begin discussions with global health authorities on market applications.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.