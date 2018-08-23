Stein Mart -3% after earnings

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) swings lower after posting Q2 results.

Stein Mart disclosed a 0.7% increase in comparable sales. E-commerce sales jumped 128% Y/Y.

The retailer reported a narrow operating income gain of $1.8M for the quarter after reporting an OI loss of $21.5M a year ago.

Stein Mart management pointed to gross profit expansion and a level of lower expenses as bottom line contributors.

Stein Mart on the back half: "Looking to the second half of the year, we expect an operating profit compared to last year’s operating loss of $19.8 million. Contributing to this turnaround are expenses planned even lower than the first half and gross profit and comparable sales trends improving as they have over the past three quarters. With our second half earnings, we expect EBITDA to be in excess of $45 million this year, a dramatic improvement from last year."